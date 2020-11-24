James Bond: From London with love

Kaieteur News – The Scottish James Bond is dead, but the Guyanese James Bond continues to make the news. Bond is in the news daily. I got a call from the Guyanese 007 last week, and you are not going to believe what he said when I answered the phone. The phone rang, I said hello, and he said: “Freddie this is James, James Bond.”

This is the typical way the Scottish Bond used to introduce himself. I was driving and I admit that I do answer the phone at times when I am driving, but when he called I was on Regent Street and passing in front of me was a traffic rank on a motorcycle. I did indicate to Bond that I would contact him. I forgot. Days passed and I did not retain his number.

If he is reading this, please call again. If anyone who is reading this knows him, tell him I am available to speak with him. If he is reading this, then he must know a strange thing happened last week. I got an email with an attached photo of me, him and Mark Benschop. The sender, who did not identify himself, wrote that it was taken outside of Oasis Café. No date was given. I would be happy to send it to James. He can tell his grandchildren that guy in the middle was crazy Freddie Kissoon.

I knew the three of us took the shot, but I can’t remember the date and never saw that photograph until last week. Both Bond and Benschop look handsome. No wonder the girls went after James as in the 007 movies. He may lose those lovely ladies if he loses those millions he is alleged to have taken, courtesy of Colvin Heath-London (hereafter referred to as London) with love.

When I looked at that photo, I think of how wretched I am. James now has added 220 million Guyana dollars to his assets. Mark migrated to New York, married an American woman, has fathered American children, and took his Guyana born son with him. Me, I stayed in Guyana, fought the PPP, PNC, AFC and the racists on both sides of the divide. But I can’t say I am unhappy though I wouldn’t mind about point nine percent of some of that money James is alleged to have pocketed.

I would like to know whether he called to discuss the power struggle between David Granger and Volda Lawrence in which he is backing Lawrence or to talk about Operation Peter’s Hall from which he will need all his wits to escape the tentacles of His Majesty’s prison.

If you are a supporter of either the PNC or AFC, or both, when you read about the licence to kill that NICIL was giving away, then you need to exorcize the stupidity and asininity from your drowning soul and face the reality that the APNU+AFC was operating out of a sarcophagus of mesmerizing corruptibility, and that is one of the factors that caused them to lose a free and fair election that was free from fear until Clairmont Mingo, Keith Lowenfield, Roxanne Myers, Claudette Singh and the former Commissioner of Police stepped in.

The Scottish Bond has fought some formidable enemies and won but the Guyanese Bond may lose both the battle and the war. There are two types of firepower coming 007’s way. First, two businessmen are purported to have implicated James with arranging transactions in which 007 secured some whopping sums.

Secondly, the licence to move and groove that James got from London seems to have come from the cemetery. The man in the lock-up at the time of writing, London, is reported in the media as explaining that a person who leased lands and properties by NICIL could have in turn subleased and sublet such assets without approval from NICIL because by way of a decision in 2018, NICIL allowed such a transaction.

If true, then 007 operates courtesy of London and 007’s licence to sell is valid. But NICIL has issued a statement questioning the integrity of London. It means London may sue his former employer. NICIL is asserting that the minutes of a NICIL meeting that changed the procedures for subleasing and subletting are fake. NICIL has since contacted the police.

This means that if London is not truthful, then 007 is in further trouble. Obviously, it means, London is in trouble too. If London agreed to lease lands to 007 and he in turn subleased same, collecting $220 million, and there is nothing legally wrong with that, then why did I spend 26 years giving public service to UG and don’t have $200,000 much less $220 million.

