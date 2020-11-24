Illegal mining leads to degradation of Micobie Village Area – GGMC gives dredge operator removal order

Kaieteur News – The Micobie Village land in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) is facing serious degradation due to illegal mining being conducted by a dredge operator.

The environmental damage the village is now subjected to was highlighted by the Amerindian People’s Association (APA), who stated that their Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialist and Forest Policy officer, Communications and Visibility Officer and other officials accompanied a councillor of the Micobie Village Council and managed to capture the mass degradation of the area.

It was disclosed that four hydraulic dredges were seen upon their visit and when they approached, the dredges, along with the workers, were moved to the other side of the river. The illegal miners also hid excavators in the bushes, which they discovered. Drone images released by the APA shows a significant portion of the land already washed away, almost reaching the forest areas.

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) was notified and a removal ordered was issued to the dredge operator last Thursday. The removal order stated that all dredges and excavators were to be removed from the area by yesterday.

It was also expressed that despite being asked to move the dredges from the area, they were still there. An official of the APA told this newspaper that it is common for persons who operate illegal dredges to do such when given orders to halt operations, adding that they would often continue their illegal mining in the night time when there is no one to monitor.

In light of this, a team from the Micobie Village Council and officers from GGMC were placed in the area to actively monitor and ensure that the dredge owner does not conduct any more illegal mining in the area.

Kaieteur News learnt that when the order was served, the dredge owner was not present and the General Manager had refused to sign the order.

The Ministry of Natural Resources also received reports of the illegal mining and issued a strong condemnation against the activities. The Ministry noted the investigation conducted by the GGMC and said that the issue has been ongoing for quite some time. “The investigation has ascertained several facts which point to the accuracy of reports and the destruction of the river bank, among other breaches of the Mining Act Chapter 65:01. Specifically, the investigation concluded that the operators have no permission to be at the current location, hence there has been an immediate issuance of cease and removal orders,” the Ministry said in their statement.

They also warned that persons found guilty of such can be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Additionally, the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat’s vision for a renewed strategic approach for the extractive sector was mentioned, stressing that it will ensure proper regulations for mining are implemented along with high environmental standards.

He has since mandated adequate monitoring to ensure there is compliance, which will contribute to sustainable legal extractive activities within the sector.