Health Ministry records 21 new COVID-19 cases

Nov 24, 2020

The COVID-19 dashboard

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases.
This information was presented in their daily dashboard update which shows the new total number of confirmed cases as 5,154. It also shows eight patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 85 in institutional isolation, 881 in approved home isolation and 31 in institutional quarantine.
Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 146 deaths to date.
Additionally, 4,034 persons have recovered from the virus and 27,807 persons have been tested nationally.

 

