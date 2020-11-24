Health Ministry records 21 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update November 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 24, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases.
This information was presented in their daily dashboard update which shows the new total number of confirmed cases as 5,154. It also shows eight patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 85 in institutional isolation, 881 in approved home isolation and 31 in institutional quarantine.
Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 146 deaths to date.
Additionally, 4,034 persons have recovered from the virus and 27,807 persons have been tested nationally.
