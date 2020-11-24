Flight agent beaten and robbed by bicycle bandits

Kaieteur News – On Saturday, a flight agent was beaten and robbed of her belongings at her Plaisance, East Coast Demerara home.

The victim is identified as Koretta Otho, age 28, of Prince William Street, Plaisance. According to the police report, the robbery occurred at around 22:00hrs.

Based on police information received, Otho was standing in front of her yard when two men confronted her, one of which was allegedly armed with a handgun. She reportedly told police that one of the suspects held a gun to her demanding that she hands over her valuables.

Otho reported that after she refused to do so, the suspect dealt several blows to her face and robbed her of a handbag valued $9000, a cell phone valued $45,000 and $31,200 in cash. The report further stated that the men escaped on two separate bicycles. On Sunday, when Kaieteur News contacted the PRO of the Guyana Police Force, Royston Andries-Junor, he disclosed that no arrest was made so far. Investigation into the matter is still ongoing.