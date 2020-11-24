Vincent Adams contract terminated

Kaieteur News – After committing his services to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) since 2018, the Government yesterday took the decision to terminate the contract of the agency’s former head, Dr. Vincent Adams.

In late August, Dr. Adams had been instructed to proceed on 126 days leave which had ultimately removed him from being part of the review team for ExxonMobil’s Payara Field Development Plan (FDP).

When Kaieteur News contacted Dr. Adams yesterday, he reminded this publication that his leave had expired some two weeks ago – the Government had extended it and had asked Adams to await “further guidance.”

However, and without any reasoning provided, the contract of the former EPA head was terminated by the Government. When asked whether he would be willing to commit his services to the government in future if asked, Dr. Adams indicated that he is enthusiastic to serve the people of Guyana in any voluntary capacity, if any arises.

“Whatever capacity there is for me to serve the Guyanese people, if there’s any such opportunity, then I will surely give my services,” he said to this publication.

Dr. Adams possesses over 40 years of experience in both the public and private sectors in environmental, petroleum and geological engineering and geo-hydrology, as well as executive leadership and management.

He has a PhD in Environmental Engineering, MS in Petroleum and Geological Engineering, MS in Geohydrology, BS in Civil/Public Health Engineering and Diploma in Executive Leadership and Management from MIT Sloan School of Business. He is currently a PhD Candidate in Petroleum and Geological Engineering

Dr. Adams acquired 30 years of service in the US Department of Energy’s Environmental Management office including 10 years as a member of the Senior Executive Service Corps, heading offices both at headquarters and in the field.