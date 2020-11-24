De PSC is a blow-blow fuh Palm Court

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Who needs a public relations firm when you can have the Private Sector Commission (PSC) as your unofficial spokesperson? The PSC has come to the defense of Palm Court.

Instead of addressing whether the allegation made against Palm Court has merit, the PSC is accusing the National COVID-19 Task Force of being discriminatory and of unethical conduct. The PSC says that there are a number of other places which are violating the COVID- 19 regulations which are not being targeted and that the Task Force made public the warning letter before it was received by Palm Court.

Dem boys wan know in which country de PSC living. People does get knock-off in Guyana and learn about it fuss in the newspapers. And dem boys seh that Palm Court not entitled to any special treatment and even if dem get targeted dem nah gat nuttin to fear once dem operating within de regulations.

Dem boys nah believe that de COVID-19 Task Force bin pun de prowl fuh check wah going on at Palm Court. Dem boys suspect that is some ‘big one’ advised de National Task Force and it is that advice that dem acting pun. That is what dem boys think.

Dem boys seh Palm Court nah gat to worry about nutting. De present COVID regulations will come to an end soon and from de way things going it look like everything gan open up, including de bars. De world shutting down. But Guyana opening up!

So dem boys seh that warning letter is more like telling Palm Court dat dem gan be open fully fuh business soon.

Talk half and watch who gan deh at Palm Court on New Year’s Eve.