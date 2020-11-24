Businessman shot dead during scuffle with bandit

Latest update November 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 24, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A businessman was yesterday morning shot dead during a scuffle with a bandit who invaded his Soesdyke home.
The victim has been identified as Terrence Dickie, 53, of Public Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.
According to a police report, the incident occurred just after 00:30 hrs. at the businessman’s address where he lived with his wife, Loyola Dickie, 42, a businesswoman, his daughter, and his 18-year-old nephew.
It is reported that four identifiable males armed with handguns broke into the businessman’s house from the lower flat through a northern window, and escaped through a southern door with an undisclosed sum of cash after shooting the businessman.
Based on the police report, Dickie’s nephew was awakened by two of the suspects, who pointed a handgun to his chest and carried him to his uncle’s bedroom and instructed him to tell his uncle to open his bedroom door.
After Terrence opened the door, a fight ensued between him and one of the suspects; as a result of the fight, the other suspect discharged a round which struck Dickie to his chest.
The suspects then went to Dickie’s wife and demanded that she handed over the cash – they then proceeded to ransack the rooms before escaping. The woman rushed her husband to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.
The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The police have not yet apprehended any of the suspects.
