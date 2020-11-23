Trump is a Guyanese?

Kaieteur News – Trump want to see Soulja Bai. He running out of gimmicks to halt de declaration of defeat. He want see Soulja Bai fuh find out what should be he next move. He see Soulja Bai last five months but it nah look like if he gan last five weeks.

Is suh when you gat big ego. Yuh does can’t tek yuh licks like a man. Yuh does don’t want accept dat yuh could get defeat.

America now will have a hard time lecturing to de rest of de world about democracy. Trump mekkin he own country shame. Imagine Pompeo did tell we President fuh step aside and now Trump nah wan do de same after he lose elections.

Dem boys hear how Trump team bin studying closely wah did happen in Guyana. And dem doing de same thing. Dem ask fuh recount, dem going to court without evidence fuh stop count and now talking how de actions of some states were unconstitutional. Is Guyana dem learn all dem tricks from.

Is dat why dem Caricom leaders nah play when dem come here. Dem did afraid that dem own countrymen would ah try de same tricks wah de Coalition bin try in Guyana. And so, dem had to draw de line. De Mottley Lady talk she story straight. She seh de truth hurts. Dem people nah intend fuh leh Guyana mek dem look shame.

Now Trump big up de same tactics. He nah wan concede. But dem boys know dat he nah gat fuh concede. Once de Electoral College mek a decision, he gat fuh walk!

Talk half and check and see if Trump is not a Guyanese!