Probe completed into female mastermind’s escape from Berbice police station – OPR to submit report

…La Grange businesswoman’s murder

Kaieteur News – An investigation has been conducted into last Wednesday’s “brazen escape” of the woman said to be the mastermind in the murder of La Grange businesswoman, 85-year-old, Bibi Ramjit.

According to Region Six Commander, Jairam Ramlakhan, “a full investigation was conducted on Friday by the Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).”

He also added that the relevant police authorities are now awaiting the full report of the findings from the investigation.

The female escapee, identified as Jankie Tapsie was nabbed last Wednesday in Nickerie, Suriname, along with another suspect, Rishiram Singh called Shane, a taxi driver of D’Andrade Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

They were subsequently handed over to Guyanese authorities around 14:00 hrs. at the Springlands Police Station, Berbice, Region Six.

However, 25 minutes later Tapsie disappeared. According to police reports, the woman had escaped from a toilet in the police station.

Tapsie reportedly asked to use the washroom and was escorted there by an officer who left her unattended for five minutes. When the rank returned she vanished. It is believed that she used a window located in the washroom to make good her escape.

Family members of the murdered businesswoman have found it difficult to comprehend the “suspect’s brazen escape.”

It was noted that the staff complement at Springlands Police Station include police officers, Special Constables and community policing ranks. There are also three police ranks, tasked with guarding the gate.

Meanwhile, as police continue their efforts to recapture the fugitive, anyone with information that may lead to her arrest are asked to contact them on telephone numbers: 229-2289, 220-2222, 227-1149, 911, or the nearest police station.

Tapsie is believed to be the one who planned and directed the suspected robbery and murder of the Ramjit. Ramjit, a La Grange businesswoman, was strangled to death in her two-storey house.

Detectives had obtained leads from video footage, which led to the arrest of a juvenile in Berbice. He admitted his involvement and was remanded.

Investigators were able to establish that a car was used in the crime. It is alleged that the Kitty taxi driver, Rishiram Singh, was the driver of that car. He too has since been remanded as investigations continue.