Prime Minister Mark Phillips receives RHTYSC Dolphin Award of Excellence

Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS is well known across Guyana for honouring and recognizing its own heroes and outstanding Guyanese. Each year, the clubs holds the country’s largest award ceremony to honour its outstanding performers and also hosts award ceremonies like Tribute to Heroes, Tribute to Outstanding Teachers, Tribute to Retired Teachers, Region 6 Sports Awards, Ansa Mcal Award of Excellence, Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers and Tribute to Medical Workers.

The highest of the awards is the Dolphin Award of Excellence, which is specially reserved for sixty outstanding Guyanese and five non-nationals.

On Thursday last, the Club presented the Award to Prime Minister Mark Phillips during a simple ceremony at the Office of the Prime Minister located at Camp Street, Georgetown. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster along with Vice President Mark Papannah, Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu along with Youth Ambassador Marissa Foster handed over the award to the Prime Minister. The Dolphin Award is given to outstanding friends of the club who have played a major role in the development of the RHTYSC, MS and most importantly is a positive role model to members of the club as they resist the evil ways of Satan.

The first awardee was late General Manager of Guyana Beverage Company, Robert Selman. Others to receive the award includes former President David Granger, former Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, former Regional Vice-Chairman Dennis Deroop, Bakewell General Manager Rajin Ganga, Dr. Aaron Fraser, West Indies female captain Stefanie Taylor, medical doctor Dr.Tulsi Dyal Singh, Joseph Red’s Pereira, Journalist Gregory Rambarran, Namilco Manager Bert Sukhai and Regional Chairman David Armogan.

The Prime Minister is the 50th person to receive the award. Foster noted the Prime Minister outstanding service to Guyana in the military sector, his role-model

status to youths across the country and stated that over the years, Mr. Phillips had assisted the club on numerous occasions especially as Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force. Foster handed over the award which included a plaque, trophy and a Medal of Excellence. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the club for honoring him and urged the members to uphold their high standards. Stating that he felt humbled to be honoured, he committed to working along with the RHTYSC to continue making a positive difference in the lives of youths and to visit the club soon.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also handed over a significant financial contribution to the ten cricket teams of the club towards their 2020 Christmas Charity Programme which would be held during the month of December. The donation would go a long way to assisting the teams to fulfill their objective of sharing out one thousand food hampers, five hundred special Christmas packages, five thousand Christmas toys and provide Christmas breakfast to hundreds of less fortunate senior citizens. Foster expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the timely contribution.