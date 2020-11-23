Police officers should be role models in society

Dear Editor,

The pendulum has swung back to a reality show. Guyanese are waking up to the revelation that, there is a $150 million “missing fund” scandal, involving a number of “big wigs” in the police force. What is so pathetic is that, the hard working officers were denied their earnings from their laboured sweat and instead, the money was diverted to slippery hands, greedy eyes and bulging pockets.

The police force is supposed to be the gatekeeper of the law enforcement arm of the country and police officers have pledged to uphold law and order by complying with Guyana’s rules and regulations. They are the protectors of the safety and security of Guyanese and they should practice honesty, dignity and integrity. The officers should defend right from wrong, promote righteousness over unrighteousness, be wary of any illegitimate activities and instill the demand and need of adhering to all legal ramifications. Police officers are supposed to be role models in society and create the precedence so that others will be able to follow willingly and obligingly. Police officers are not supposed to be breakers of the law or found wanting of any of the aforementioned. Their involvement includes fighting crime and not “fiddling” with crime or forging by fraud. When police officers can perpetrate such heinous crimes for such a long time involving senior officers also, the moral of the entire force is shattered and their values have become redundant. They have lost the respect of the nation and Guyanese can no longer trust them. Their presence will be shunned upon and this can lead to chaos. Who will want to adhere to the law when the lawmakers themselves are failing to practice what they preach? Unfortunately, only one rotten apple spoils the whole barrel. How sad that the minority of criminal elements will represent a force in its entirety. The majority of law-abiding officers will have to suffer the indignity of that stain and disgrace. The cruel world is judgmental and that is the harsh reality. This investigation is continuing and the public will fervently await its desirable outcome.

The police force has once again become the laughing stock of the nation in another embarrassing issue. Seems as if the number 150 is a favourite tool for the Devil’s advocate. Guyanese are learning that to place any faith, trust and confidence with the police is taking a chance when they are supposed to be advocates of the rules and custodians of the law. There is no safekeeping, even with the protectors of the law and the safety and security of the Guyanese public’s wealth and assets are questionably insecure. A recent audit has revealed that, there are over 150 guns missing from the custody of the police. These guns were either seized from criminals or deposits lodged by citizens.

Remember the case of the missing “AK-47’s” from the army? Where did these missing guns ended up? Yes, in the hands of criminals to harass Guyanese and rob them of their earnings from their sweat. Army personnel were involved then and now we have police personnel involved. But, is anyone in Guyana surprised by the findings of these audits and investigations? Hardly, because precedence was set by those in charge and subversive motives played a crowning role! The missing AK-47’s caused fear and furore during the PPP/C government and speculations ran amok. The misappropriation of funds and missing guns occurred under the reign of the APNU+AFC Party government when corruption and collusion was rampant. Who was minding the store? Why is it only now when the PPP/C Party took office that these revelations are surfacing? Khemraj Ramjattan was the then Minister of Home Affairs when these activities happened right under his nose. He was in charge of public security, but, where were his eyes? Definitely not on the ball, or, did he turn a blind eye? When will all these scandalous transactions come to an end, is an unenviable task for the state auditors from the Auditor General’s office. How can the APNU+AFC Party face the nation and look them eye to eye when they allowed all of these monstrosities to occur during their stint? No wonder hunger, poverty and suffering was the order of the day when the majority were denied and kept oppressed and the minority were the chosen few to enjoy the richness and be the real man.

This situation is so damaging and disgusting that it makes you want to puke from a stomach turned upside down due to the temerity of the past APNU+AFC government. Oh, for sure, a number of the bigwigs in that party are ex-military men and they will claim innocence of any knowledge. Granger sat quietly and had no idea what was taking place in the country? Who was running the country? Why did he cherry pick certain law enforcement officers for certain positions, in both the police force and the army? Where was Harmon with all his military experience? Williams, the lawman was too busy at sea? How can the Guyanese public ever trust them again to govern this nation when all of their actions smelled of impudence, impertinence and doltishness? Police officers in particular, should know that, crime does not pay and, they should be the last ones to dirty their hands, if any. The Commissioner of Police must be a disturbed and worried man to learn what is going on with his tried and trusted officers. The Home Affairs Minister, Mr. Robeson Benn, certainly has his hands full and need to weed out all the criminal elements in the force and the army. President Irfaan Ali must be in a state of shock and dismay to know that the men he entrusted with safety and security cannot be trusted with security. As Head of State, he should be deeply concerned and not sleep on the job like his predecessor. Honesty is the best policy and those police officers and soldiers who are honest should be commended and encouraged to not let the hands of President Irfaan Ali fall.

Respectfully,

Jai Lall