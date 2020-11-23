Marlon Williams wins first time trial as cycling resumes

Kaieteur News – Marlon ‘Fishy’ Williams set the stage for an intriguing second and third stage with victory in the first men’s time trial yesterday as cycling resumes following a hiatus of some eight months due to the pandemic.

Williams proved too good his rivals as he clocked 11m: 18.39seconds in the five-mile contest which attracted 33 starters. The event commenced at Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara and proceeded through Kitty before turning at the Roundabout and finishing at the COVID-19 Hospital, Lilliendaal.

Jamual John took the runner up spot with a time of 11:26.04, while Brighton John placed third in 11:38.70. Marcus Keiler finished in fourth position with 11:47.26; Kwame Ridley was fifth in 12:05.92, while Alex Mendes occupied sixth position in 12:09.61.

The event was sponsored by Zoon Online Shopping, Star Party Rentals, Professional Business Services and Friends of Guyana’s cycling in the Diaspora.

The second stage will be held on Sunday in Berbice while the third will be contested on December 6 in Linden.

The top three finishers of each Time Trial will be rewarded, along with the top six overall.

The organisers followed strict covid guidelines and cyclists were required to take a temperature test prior to the start of the event.