Lockdown likely for Region Six village as COVID-19 cases spike – Chairman

– as country’s death toll climbs to 144

Kaieteur News – Regional Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan, said yesterday that a lockdown is likely to take effect as the coronavirus/COVID-19 disease continues to spread in villages within the region.

Armogan made this disclosure in wake of the recently recorded spike in cases within the once COVID-19 free region.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 88 new COVID-19 cases of which Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) has chalked up 35—representing more than 40 percent of the new cases.

As such, in an invited comment with Kaieteur News, Armogan revealed that steps are being taken to contain the disease to the most affected district within Region Six.

According to the Regional Chairman, Siraputa – a small Indigenous village located about one and a half miles up the Corentyne River —accounted for at least 16 positive new cases—making the district with the highest concentration of cases within Region Six.

Armogan said a decision was made to conduct mass testing in the village after a few students tested positive for the disease.

He said that the tests conducted revealed Siraput, which has a population of approximately 600 people, had the highest number of cases. The other positive cases were spread across different areas in the Corentyne.

Nonetheless, Armogan said that a lockdown of Siraputa is imminent. “We have a medical team up there doing more tests and conducting contact tracing. Some persons have been in quarantine or isolation and we made arrangements for those in need of critical care to be transported out of the area. At present, the situation is being monitored but if the cases increase there will likely be a lockdown,” the Chairman said.

In the meantime, another COVID-19 death has been reported in Region Six. The death of an

80-year-old male from Siraputa, takes the nation’s death toll to 144. This is according to the COVID-19 dashboard released by the MOH yesterday.

The MOH noted that there are 40 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the new cases recorded, Region One has nine new cases, Region Two has four, Region Three has five, Region Four has fourteen, Regions Six and Eight have one new case each while Regions Seven and Ten have recorded three new cases each.

There are 886 patients in home isolation, 78 in institutional isolation and 7 are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Total recoveries now stand at 4,019, according to the Ministry’s dashboard.

An additional 57 persons who were exposed to positive patients are in institutional quarantine. Yesterday’s confirmed cases have moved the COVID -19 figure to 5,133, the MOH revealed.