GPF audit reveals over 150 weapons missing

– Minister Benn says findings “alarming”

Kaieteur News – A current audit of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) by the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) has revealed that over 150 weapons have vanished from the Force’s cache.

This revelation comes after the very audit discovered over $150 million in funds being misappropriated. Kaieteur News confirmed the missing gun discovery with Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn.

Benn in an invited comment told Kaieteur News, “The audit is being conducted…it is not simply worrying but alarming that such a number of weapons cannot be accounted for.”

According to Benn, a preliminary report will be issued shortly as to the next step. Information reaching Kaieteur News suggests that weapons started disappearing in 2018 when the Force was under the preview of the previous A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration.

At that time, Khemraj Ramjattan served as the nation’s Minister of Public Security.

The cache of weapons, according to sources, comprised of guns lodged for safe keeping and others that are part of ongoing criminal matters.

The names of several top ranking officers including two deputy Commissioners have been called in both incidents. Investigations are ongoing.