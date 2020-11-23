Latest update November 23rd, 2020 1:00 AM

Gold is Money, Mix Up among victors

Nov 23, 2020 Sports

Organiser Samantha Vickiere (left) and sponsor Odessa Primus display the prizes.

Kaieteur News – Gold is Money and Mix Up have announced themselves as favourites to take the winning prize with comfortable wins when the Samantha Vickiere dominoes competition commenced on Saturday at Favourite Sports bar, Meadowbrook Gardens.
Gold is Money chalked up 81 games to win their encounter against C6 with 78 games and Beacon 69. Mix Up marked 82 games to beat Phantom 72 and Turning Point 68.
Players scored 80 games to come out victorious over Spartons 78 and Providence SC 66 games.
F and H Supreme tallied 84 games, beating F and H 75 and Executive with 64. Quiet Storm made 78 games to defeat Fresh Cash 74 and Gangster 69.
Spartans triumph with 81 games over Executive 78 and Phantom on 62. Gold is Money registered another victory as they chalked up 82 games against Players and Providence SC with 74 each.
The winning team will pocket a trophy and $150,000, runner up a trophy $75,000 and third place a trophy and $40,000. The most valuable player will receive $5,000.
The competition is being sponsored by overseas based Guyanese Odessa Primus. In an invited comment, Primus said she is pleased to be given an opportunity to be part of such a tournament, adding that she is happy to see the large number of female players involved. (Zaheer Mohamed)

