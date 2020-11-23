Brazilian man wanted for Balamani backdam stabbing

Kaieteur News – A Brazilian man is wanted by the police in relation to a stabbing incident at Balamani Backdam, Cuyuni River, which left one miner dead and another injured.

Wanted by the police is Marcio Magalhaes Santos, 32, of Boa Vista, Brazil, and Balamani Backdam, North West District.

According to police, the incident occurred on November 3, 2020. On the day in question, Santos, the deceased and Vivian Lacruz of St. Ignatius, Lethem, were imbibing when an argument erupted between them.

As a result of the argument, Santos reportedly whipped out a knife and dealt the deceased and Lacruz multiple stabs about their bodies before making good his escape on foot.

The two injured men were rushed to the Bartica Hospital where the unidentified man was pronounced dead and Lacruz was treated for wounds to his neck and hand and referred to the GPHC. He was later discharged.

According to Regional Commander, Dion Moore, after Lacruz was sent home, he told police that he knows the deceased by the call name “Shorty” from Wouna, Mabaruma, North West District, Region One but he could not provide a name for the dead man.

The investigations into the murder and attempted murder are ongoing. Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Marcio Magalhaes Santos is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 777-5007, 777-4007, 911 or the nearest police station.