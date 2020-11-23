All Guyanese must speak out!

Latest update November 23rd, 2020 1:00 AM

Kaieteur News – Guyanese should take note of how the coalition operates. On some things it is engaged and lively, on others it is as cold as a tombstone. It blows hot and cold.
On former NICIL chief, Colvin Heath-London, and the secret land deals, the coalition is a bundle of energy, with strong denials and pronouncements.
The Coalition leaders go into overdrive when they are required to plug holes in their leaky boat.
On the other hand, the same leaders are as cold as death when it comes to Guyana’s oil. They are frozen stiff and unable to say anything of significance on this issue.
APNU+AFC is not inspired by what the Surinamese leaders have done with their oil. It is content to muddle along as though oil has no bearing on Guyana’s prosperity, and as if it is the last thing on its agenda.
Given what the PPP has done with our oil, and all the lopsided deals that the APNU+AFC signed away during its time, Guyanese should be asking themselves if there is any hope left for a good future for them and their children..
It is not time that Guyanese speak out about the many oil corruptions and skulduggeries that harm their future?

