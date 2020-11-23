‘Advisable does not mean “Required” – Sports Minister responds to article

Kaieteur News – In an official press release by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Minister Charles Ramson Jnr, who is also an attorney at Law, states: The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has noted the Media (20th November 2020) with headlines “CWI says approval for Big Man Cricket must come from Territorial boards” in the Guyana Chronicle and “CWI tells Big Man Cricket organisers to get GCB approval”.

The Ministry has seen and read the email communication emanating from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Johnny Grave cited in the news reports and respectively directs attention to the statements contained therein by the CEO.

“In short, in order to officially host your Big Man Cricket Tournament in Guyana, it is advisable that you solicit the Guyana Cricket Board’s approval or no objection by them”

The Ministry agrees with the statement from the CEO in this regard but notes that this was not accurately reflected in the reported Headline and the contents of the Media report of referenced above.

The Ministry respectively directs attention to the word “advisable” used by the CEO and underscores an important distinction with to use word “required” as stated and/or suggested in the news reports “Advisable” does not mean “required”.

For the sake of definitive clarity, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport for the approval/imprimatur conferred on the “Big Man Cricket” tournament i.e, “…the approval or imprimatur for any sports tournament by respective Sports Associations/Federations, while inherently beneficial, is not strictly required unless it is a vehicle for advancement within the structure of a World/International sports body (in this case the CWI or ICC).