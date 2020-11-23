Team Guyana completes ASICS Marathon Relay

Kaieteur News – Yesterday morning, the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), continued a second successive week of activity after organising the participation of Team Guyana in the ASICS World Ekiden Marathon race.

The race began at KK Gas Station at Mahaica on the East Coast of Demerara and concluded at the Seawall band stand in Georgetown.

The virtual race that will see Team Guyana’s time being compared with athletes from across the globe was is titled Japanese Ekiden: The Asics World Ekiden 2020.

The Ekiden is a Japanese relay that’s all about teamwork, rivalry and competition. Runners pass along their tasuki (or sash) as fast as possible, and while each leg is run separately, teams compete as one.

A team is comprised of six athletes running different legs of the race. Guyana’s participants included, Jonathan Fagundes, Ronnell Newton, Royston Fordyce, Cleveland Forde, Winston Missigher and Cleveland Thomas, who combined for a decent time of 2 hours 27 minutes.

Up to press time, the online standings showed a total surmounting 8000 entries into the completion but Guyana’s time of 2hrs 27mins should put them into the top 100 of the men’s category.

In an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Aubrey Huston; head of the AAG, noted that he was happy that the athletes braved the weather and came out to compete in the race and expressed thanks to them.

He also revealed that the South American 10k, which was originally scheduled for this Sunday, has been rescheduled until December 6th.