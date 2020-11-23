116 persons arrested in Berbice for breaching COVID-19 orders

Kaieteur News – A total of 116 persons were arrested and placed on station bail for breaching the COVID-19 orders Gazetted by the Ministry of Health. Based on statistics provided by Guyana Police Force in Berbice, these persons were arrested and placed on bail on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 2020 during ‘Operation COVID’.

They are all expected to be charged shortly.

It was just two days ago that the daily COVID-19 dashboard revealed that there has been a stark increase in coronavirus cases, 35 to be exact. Kaieteur News was informed that several other persons were swabbed on Sunday following contact tracing.

Authorities are urging persons to desist from public gatherings and continue to wear masks, sanitize and social distance.