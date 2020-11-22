Tough talk

Latest update November 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 22, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Guyanese like mek rough jokes’ but usually dem nah mean no harm. Is suh we stay. We like rub people de wrong way, just fuh fun.
De world gan soon get a vaccine fuh de coronavirus. And while some countries gan fly in dem supplies, dem boys seh Guyana own coming with a canoe.
Dem boys hear a man seh how de vaccine should be first tested on some of we local politicians. If dey survive, de vaccine is safe. If dey don’t, den de country is safe. Is suh dem boys does mek rough jokes.
It look like some of dem teachers can’t tek joke. Somebody post up some comments on social media about dem teachers at wan of dem big school. Dem teacher want international investigation into de matter. Dem boys wan know what gan happen to de police if every time somebody put up a post pon social media, yuh gat to have investigation.
Dem boys seh de Opposition finally coming around to supporting de call fuh an international investigation into de giveaway of de oil blocks. Dem boys wan know why it tek more than five years fuh dem to come around to this view. It show yuh how a politican gan always be a politican, when in power or out of power.
Wan man bin out of Guyana fuh five years ketching he hand. He come back with de same tune. Guyana gat become modern soon and there gon be spinoff effects from de oil industry.
Dem boys seh with de deal de country sign, de country already getting spinoff effects. De deals gat we head spinning.
Trump head spinning. He nah know what next fuh do. Dem boys hear he wan see Soulja Bai. He seh he due fuh get some advice.
Talk half and nah bodder with dem politican!
Nov 22, 2020By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – The GCB/Tropical Spring T20 Cricket tournament bowled off yesterday with four games, while the two matches at Everest were washed out without a ball being. Half...
Nov 22, 2020
Nov 22, 2020
Nov 22, 2020
Nov 22, 2020
Nov 22, 2020
Kaieteur News – The Guardian newspaper of the UK last week ranked the 30 best songs of Bob Marley. Music is culture... more
Kaieteur News – The government is entitled to its opinion, but it is not entitled to its own version of the truth.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Governments in Central America are calling for “Climate Justice” after the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]