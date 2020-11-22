Tough talk

Dem Boys Seh…

Guyanese like mek rough jokes’ but usually dem nah mean no harm. Is suh we stay. We like rub people de wrong way, just fuh fun.

De world gan soon get a vaccine fuh de coronavirus. And while some countries gan fly in dem supplies, dem boys seh Guyana own coming with a canoe.

Dem boys hear a man seh how de vaccine should be first tested on some of we local politicians. If dey survive, de vaccine is safe. If dey don’t, den de country is safe. Is suh dem boys does mek rough jokes.

It look like some of dem teachers can’t tek joke. Somebody post up some comments on social media about dem teachers at wan of dem big school. Dem teacher want international investigation into de matter. Dem boys wan know what gan happen to de police if every time somebody put up a post pon social media, yuh gat to have investigation.

Dem boys seh de Opposition finally coming around to supporting de call fuh an international investigation into de giveaway of de oil blocks. Dem boys wan know why it tek more than five years fuh dem to come around to this view. It show yuh how a politican gan always be a politican, when in power or out of power.

Wan man bin out of Guyana fuh five years ketching he hand. He come back with de same tune. Guyana gat become modern soon and there gon be spinoff effects from de oil industry.

Dem boys seh with de deal de country sign, de country already getting spinoff effects. De deals gat we head spinning.

Trump head spinning. He nah know what next fuh do. Dem boys hear he wan see Soulja Bai. He seh he due fuh get some advice.

Talk half and nah bodder with dem politican!