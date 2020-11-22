Sophia couple busted with $1.5M in ‘ecstasy’, ‘ganja’

Latest update November 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 22, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) busted two persons on Friday, with $1.5M worth in suspected marijuana, amphetamine (ecstasy) and methamphetamine at their home.
According to a CANU press statement, the drugs were discovered during a raid in the bedroom of a house located at 804 ‘C’ Field, Sophia.
Two occupants of the house, a male – Nyron Wilson, 33, and a 19-year-old woman were arrested.
The statement detailed that the woman had a baby with her. That child was left in care of another individual before she left the house with the officers.
Kaieteur News was told that the man and the woman were a common-law couple.
