Region 6 records 35 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases of which Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) has chalked up 35.
The newly recorded cases increase the total number of confirmed cases to 5,093.
This information was reflected in MOH’s daily dashboard update which also shows Regions One, Three and Eight with five new cases.
Region Two has three new cases; Region Four with 14; Region Seven with 15; and Region 10 with six new cases.
The only regions recording no new cases were Regions Five and Nine.
Further, the dashboard shows five persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit; 79 in institutional isolation; 848 in approved home isolation and 35 in institutional quarantine.
To date, 143 COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded with 27,236 persons have been tested for the virus nationally.
