Police “big wigs” fingered in $150M missing funds scandal – sources

Kaieteur News – As the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) continue their probe into the $150M missing funds from the Finance Department of Guyana Police Force (GPF) Finance Unit, sources close to the investigations have revealed that top brass officials may have played a role in the scandal.

This information comes after four senior officers from the Finance Unit were sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing audit.

“From indications, this went far up the food chain. You could not have money being withheld from hardworking ranks with collusions from high up.”

In fact, Kaieteur News was told, the rackets within the Finance Department have been many and span decades now. It involves procurement, repairs to vehicles and host of other expenditure.

“We are talking here of a tip of the iceberg,” one official close to the investigations said. At least two of the “big wigs” fingered were officials who were promoted under the previous administration as part of a shakeup in the police force.

Kaieteur News reported Friday that the Finance Officer, Superintendent Marcelene Washington; her deputy Frank Jackman Wilberg along with two other high-ranking officers were sent on leave.

Sources were sketchy on the details, but revealed to Kaieteur News that the four officers received letters to immediately proceed on leave.

Kaieteur News was made to understand that the missing funds were allotted to officers for extra duties performed. But while documents were signed to say that the funds were released, they reportedly never reached into the hands of the ranks.

The police force has remained silent on the investigations.

However, this newspaper was told that investigators from the Police Force’s Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) raided the offices of the Finance Department, taking away files and hard-drives on Thursday.

From reports, several other top officials in the Force are likely to be questioned.