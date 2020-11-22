Linden pensioner robbed of church money in home invasion

Kaieteur News – A 65-year-old pensioner, Ann Headley, was held at knife-point and robbed of her belongings at her Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden home in Region 10.

The robbery, according to police, took place on Thursday at around 19:40hrs.

Based on information received, the pensioner was at the time home alone in her sitting room.

She reported that the backdoor was left open – it is there that the perpetrators gained entry into the house.

One of men allegedly held a knife to her demanding that she hand over all the money.

Afraid for her life, Headley took the bandits to the study room.

It was there that the men relieved her of a Samsung Galaxy S5 cell phone and $181,170 in cash that was in a desk drawer. The money reportedly belongs to the South Amelia’s Ward Wesleyan Church. The report further states that the men escaped through the side door.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman lives with her son and daughter-in-law in a one-flat concrete house.

Yesterday, when this publication contacted the Commander for Region Ten, Hugh Winter, he disclosed that no arrest has been made yet.

Investigations are still ongoing.