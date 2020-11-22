Joe Harmon drifts, while Ashni Singh spins

Kaieteur News – Opposition Leader, Mr. Joseph Harmon, either thinks he is slick, or we are stupid. But whatever games Mr. Harmon is playing, we are not fooled. He may think that Guyanese are idiots, but we recommend a mirror so he can see for himself how he appears before the world on this nation’s oil and gas sector.
About two months ago, Mr. Harmon promised to hold a press conference, as he was waiting on some mysterious overseas information. Eight long weeks later, Guyanese are still waiting on the Opposition Leader for some words on their oil and gas. In case Mr. Harmon forgot, as he pretends these days, we remind him that he is the Leader of the Opposition and not leader of the Drifters. Because all that Mr. Harmon is doing nowadays on oil and gas is drifting endlessly and aimlessly. He feints, dodges and backpedals. The man twists sideways and every other way on oil and gas.
He calls a press conference to announce intentions to hold another press conference on oil and gas. Mr. Harmon should know that his antics wear thin, he looks pathetic, he sounds worse. To show that he has some clue, Mr. Harmon tells us (Kaieteur News) that we should focus on drugs.
If we didn’t know better, we would wonder what kind Mr. Harmon was around. If Mr. Harmon doesn’t know, we present him with nursery school basics: drugs are about today and fast and nasty money for secret gangs. Oil and gas are about honest riches that belong to whole societies and for generations to come. Surely, Mr. Harmon doesn’t need an education from us.
Mr. Harmon is not the only upside-down politician around. The newly returned PPP/C finance man, Ashni Singh, said that non-oil sectors should gear up for spinoffs of the new economy. Spinoffs from what? Crumbs? Spinoffs from charity, handouts, and leftovers from Exxon?
How about borrowings from bankers rushing to lend Guyana? The first man seeks focus on drugs, the second on spinoffs. Somebody is spinning something, instead of sharing hard truths about oil and gas.
Joe Harmon drifts, while Ashni Singh spins
Nov 22, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
