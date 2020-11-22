Latest update November 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fired NICIL head, Heath-London, remains in police custody

Nov 22, 2020 News

Giveaway of Peter’s Hall lands…

Former NICIL CEO, Colvin Heath-London

Kaieteur News – Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the state-owned National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), Colvin Heath-London, has remained in police custody for his role in the alleged giveaway of prime state lands.
Heath-London’s arrest forms part of a probe, led by Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall, into the sale of state lands during the tenure of the Coalition government.
According to information reaching Kaieteur News, Health-London was taken into custody on Friday.
Over the weekend, the A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition, which is now in Opposition condemned the “detention” of Heath-London, and have called for his “immediate” release.
A statement from the coalition yesterday read: “Mr. London is not a politician, he is a highly regarded professional who worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of Guyana… This is obscene and contemptible and we demand Mr. London’s immediate release from custody.”
Though not a politician, Heath-London, as well as the former Finance Minister, Winston Jordan, were accused of playing primary roles in not just the giveaway of the lands at Peter’s Hall on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), but also at Ogle on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).
Though these prime lands were worth billions of dollars, NICIL vested large parcels in the hands of a number of investors, receiving a fraction of the payments in some cases and in others, none at all.
In fact, Kaieteur News had reported how Jordan and Heath-London had vested almost 100 acres of prime Ogle lands that were valued at $3B, but NICIL received a meager $64M as payments.
Recently, this publication exposed how two local businessmen received prime East Bank lands without any making any payments to the agency. Both of these businessmen are being accused of illegally transferred acres lands to Chinese national, Jianfen Yu, for just $200.
Police are now attempting to locate Yu, whose address was listed as 43 Wellington Street, Georgetown.
This newspaper, however, understands that the man is currently in China.
The transactions all occurred under the Coalition’s watch.
Notably, when the PPP/C assumed office in August, a number of developers who had illegally received lands from NICIL, took the decision to return the parcels. The developers premised their rescinding on the fact that they wanted to engage with the government, but on transparent terms.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GCB Tropical Spring T20 Cricket Rain affects opening round as Ramdeen, Sumair hits half centuries, Crawford took 4-8

GCB Tropical Spring T20 Cricket Rain affects opening round as...

Nov 22, 2020

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – The GCB/Tropical Spring T20 Cricket tournament bowled off yesterday with four games, while the two matches at Everest were washed out without a ball being. Half...
Read More
Guyana Committee of Services sticker programme underway

Guyana Committee of Services sticker programme...

Nov 22, 2020

Rawle Toney/Mackeson 3X3 Classic a possibility in December

Rawle Toney/Mackeson 3X3 Classic a possibility in...

Nov 22, 2020

Prime Minister’s T20 Tournament starts Friday

Prime Minister’s T20 Tournament starts Friday

Nov 22, 2020

Horseracing action set for Boxing Day return

Horseracing action set for Boxing Day return

Nov 22, 2020

GGA/ Nexgen Golf Academy to host fundraiser on December 6

GGA/ Nexgen Golf Academy to host fundraiser on...

Nov 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • This crazy country of ours!

    Kaieteur News – The government is entitled to its opinion, but it is not entitled to its own version of the truth.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]