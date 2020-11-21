Traffic cop counting his blessings

Dem Boys Seh…

Every morning deh gat a traffic policeman standing outside de Assemblies of God Church at East and Church Streets. Dem boys nah know weh he superiors send he or what he supposed to be doing but de man does end up in front de Church counting he blessings.

He need dem blessings fuh help he face all de cussing wah he getting. Most of dem drivers does drive up to the junction of East and Church Streets, look left fuh see if anything coming and proceed east along Church Street without dead-stopping at the junction. Most drivers do that because both streets are one way.

But as soon as yuh turn, Mr. Traffic rank deh waiting fuh pounce pun yuh. Dem boys does call that entrapment. He nah directing traffic. He know fully well that plenty drivers does not dead-stop at that particular junction and so he waiting fuh bless you with a charge.

Is de same thing does happen at Thomas Road and Camp Street. Dem traffic ranks does be waiting fuh dem cars wah turning south from Thomas Road into Camp Street. Dem nah gat no church deh but dem too hoping fuh blessings. De same thing does also happen at Irving and Church Streets. Dem boys does refer to them junctions as Entrapment Junctions.

Dem boys nah like when trap set. So dem boys gat plans fuh stop de entrapment. Dem gan put a lil boy fuh stand up at the same junction near de Church. De lil boy gan warn dem motorists that de traffic police deh around de turn and dat dem should make a dead-stop.