‘Seawalls and Beyond Group’ receive cleaning materials from Tourism Authority

Kaieteur News – As part of its programme of activities for Tourism Awareness Month, the Guyana Tourism Authority donated a collection of solid waste management items to the Seawalls and Beyond group to assist with their continuous efforts to maintain and clean the Georgetown seawall and its environs.

“The Seawalls and Beyond Group has been making a number of strides in their efforts to promote this initiative. Volunteers who are passionate about the environment, with support from enthusiastic Guyanese have been able to transform the seawall areas, specifically in the vicinity of the Kingston Seawall bandstand. This initiative has since created a positive ripple effect around Guyana as a number of other persons have been taking the conscious effort to clean and beautify their surroundings,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The GTA said it understands that this is a continuous effort and the responsibility should not lie within one group alone, but also with all of us as Guyanese.

“As such, the GTA is calling on everyone to make a more conscious effort to form better habits that will restore Georgetown to the Garden City title it once claimed and keep our communities clean. The GTA will continue to raise awareness of and pursue a collective approach to keep our beautiful country clean and maintain Guyana’s position as a top sustainable destination in the world.”