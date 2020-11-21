Missing lecturer found dead in Roxanne Burnham Gardens home

Kaieteur News – A lecturer’s decomposing body was yesterday discovered by one of his co-workers, who went to check on him after he had missed several online classes

The deceased has been identified as 56-year-old Dr. Wesley Torrington, a medical doctor and lecturer attached to the Lincoln American University School of Medicine, lives at Lot 54 Marigold Street, Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, the body of Dr. Torrington was not yet removed.

Several persons including close friends and neighbours were gathered in front of the home, in shock.

According to the police report, Torrington’s body was discovered at around 11:00hrs motionless in a chair in the living room of his home.

Kaieteur News understands that the man’s body was discovered by one of his co-workers, Melroy Jeffrey.

Jeffrey told reporters that the last time he saw Torrington alive was on Monday at the office after he (Torrington) asked him to get some food. This was shortly before the doctor was scheduled to begin a class at 13:30hrs.

Jeffrey added: “I got a call yesterday (Thursday) from Dr. Jerrick, Dr. Nancy and Dr. Wilkson to check on Mr. Torrington.”

According to Jeffrey, he was asked to check on Torrington after it was noted that the doctor missed several of his online classes. He said that he first checked a house on North Road, that was linked to the lecturer. He found no signs of the doctor.

“I wasn’t aware of the other address, and this morning my boss called and asked me if I can find the other address. My co-worker, Michael, had a number for a taxi service that Dr. Torrington usually use…I called and got the directions and when I came the gate was locked and the front door was locked also, but the back door was looking like somebody was in there…but I was getting a scent,” Jeffrey disclosed.

According to Jeffrey, he then jumped the fence and summoned the police.

“When the police came and walked up the step, the scent was correct. He was in a chair in his vest and [underpants], no marks or signs of violence. He just look like he sit back and pass out.”

Speaking with this publication also, was a man who claimed to be a very close friend of Dr. Torrington, who described him as “one of the best medical school lecturer in the country.”

He added that Dr. Torrington was “thorough…he was competent and was very Christian-minded”.

The police report revealed that checks were made but no marks of violence were seen. Further checks conducted in the home showed no signs of forced entry, or that it was ransacked.

The body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination even as investigations are ongoing.