Man who claimed he was shot now in custody over rape allegation

Kaieteur News – A labourer, who claimed that he was shot last Sunday night at Onderneeming, went from being victim to suspect.

This was after he was placed in custody for alleged rape.

This was confirmed yesterday by police sources on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Police told Kaieteur News that the suspect, Brad da Silva, was wanted by police for a rape allegation since June of this year. He was accused of evading police for several months now.

Last Sunday night, at his Onderneeming, Sand Pit Home, Da Silva was reportedly shot in the back by an unidentified man.

The man told police that as he was about to enter his yard, he heard three gunshots ring out behind him. He said that he felt a sudden pain in his back.

Police said too, that based on the information received from the medical experts, the wound that Da Silva suffered is consistent with that of a lash, and not a gunshot wound.

Da Silva remains in police custody as investigations continue.