Jaipaul Sharma apologizes to AG Nandlall …but wants legal action dropped

Kaieteur News – Former APNU+AFC Minister, Jaipaul Sharma has issued an apology to the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, one day after being slapped with a lawsuit over Facebook posts he made.

On his Facebook page yesterday, Sharma posted: “My family called a meeting and the consensus was that I apologise to the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs of Guyana MOHABIR. A. NANDLALL on Facebook and to close my Facebook Account. My family all say that they are concern for my safety and they do not want a Die Hard Christmas but a Merry Christmas. I had to agree with them, since I was outnumbered and since I believe in democracy. I therefore issue an apology to the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs of Guyana MOHABIR. A. NANDLALL. In addition, I will close my Facebook account after 5 day of this post during which period I will not make any further post about the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs of Guyana MOHABIR. A. NANDLALL, if he discontinue with his legal action against me.” (sic)

The AG slapped both Sharma and People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) member James Bond with a joint lawsuit regarding posts they made on social media.

The issue originated from a post made by Sharma on Tuesday where he implicated Nandlall’s private law firm in the transfer of state property under the last People’s Progressive Party/C (PPP/C) government.

Bond later reposted Sharma’s posts and issued one of his own to which Nandlall claimed he acted with “malice” and issued statements which the AG believes were derogatory towards him.

Nandlall is seeking from both men in excess of $25M for each of the libelous statements made in their respective posts along with an order that the two publish a correction and apology within seven days of the date of the Court’s order and an order requiring the public posts to be removed.

The AG is seeking a permanent injunction restraining Bond and Sharma and their representatives from publishing further posts or similar words seen as defamatory to him.

Additionally, Nandlall is asking the court to grant him in excess of $25M for special damages and in excess of $25M for aggravated and exemplary damages along with other Order(s) the court deems just and proper.

The AG denied the allegations and first reached out to Sharma, threatening legal action if the post was not deleted.

But Sharma stood firm on his utterances and published another post and then a third.