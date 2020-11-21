Gold is Money capture Faye Joseph dominoes title

Latest update November 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 21, 2020 Sports
Kaieteur News – Gold is Money chalked up 80 games to win the final of the Faye Joseph dominoes tournament which was contested on Sunday last at Transport Sports Club.
Quiet Storm took the runner up spot with 77 games while Wild Bunch placed third on 70.
Gold is Money were led by 17 games from Mark Welch and 16 from Shawn Morgan, while Kanhai Samaroo marked 17, Mark Abinash 16 and Paul Samaroo 15 for Quiet Storm.
Jermaine Jackson scored 16 for Wild Bunch.
Gold is Money pocketed $150,000, Quiet Storm $75,000 and Wild Bunch $35,000.
Meanwhile, teams will be in action again today when the Samantha Vickiere competition commences at 14:30hrs at Favourite Sports bar, Meadowbrook Gardens.
Entrance fee is $15,000, but any team that is registered before 13:30hrs will pay $12,000.
US$500 will be added to the prizes while the first two teams that register will be given a prize. The most valuable player will receive US$25.
The competition will conclude tomorrow and among the teams expected to participate are Mix Up, All Season’s, Providence, Gold is Money, Black Gold, C7, West Side and Turning Point. Samantha Vickerie, Fidel Fredericks and Egbert Noel have sponsored the first, second and third place trophies in that order.
Teams can contact Vickiere on 692-0562 or Mark Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration. (Zaheer Mohamed)
