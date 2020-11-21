Female mastermind in La Grange businesswoman’s murder captured in Suriname, escapes from police station toilet in Berbice

Kaieteur News – The female mastermind of the gruesome murder of La Grange businesswoman, Bibi Ramjit, 85, has escaped from police custody.

The police have since issued a wanted bulletin for Jankie Tapsie, 30, of Devisieweg #7 District Commewijne, Suriname and Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.She is wanted in relation to the murder of Ramjit, who was found dead on October 25, in the upper flat of her two-storey home and business place, located at La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD). She will be slapped with charges relating to her escape, when captured.

An autopsy report revealed that Ramjit, was strangled to death.

Meanwhile, Rishiram Singh also called Shane, 34, a taxi-driver of 204 D’Andrade Street, Newtown, was yesterday, remanded to prison on a murder charge.

It was reported that Tapsie and Singh were nabbed in Nickerie, Suriname, transported to Guyana on Wednesday and handed over to members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Regional Commander, Jairam Ramlakan, confirmed with this publication that Tapsie escaped from a toilet at the Springlands Police Station, moments after she was handed over by the Surinamese authorities.

It should be noted that, Springlands Police Station does not only include police officers, but also Special Constables (SC) and community police ranks. There are also three police ranks that guard the gate.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Jankie Tapsie, are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 229-2289, 220-2222, 227-1149, 911, or the nearest police station.

The GPF assured that all information would be treated with the strictest confidence.

Kaieteur News earlier reported that a farmer had last seen the woman alive at around 15:00 hrs. on the day in question in her shop, but when he returned at around 17:00 hrs. to pay off a debt, she was discovered dead.

Crime scene experts had found the place ransacked and suspected that she was killed in the furtherance of a robbery. Family members also agreed, since they could not locate a gold ring she normally wears.

Investigators were following leads from camera footage. They also mentioned a strange car was seen close to her premises during the time they believe she was murdered.

Detectives made their first break in the case after they arrested a juvenile, 16, who admitted to being involved in the woman’s murder.

He is currently on remand as detectives continue their investigations.