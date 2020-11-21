Coronavirus cases in Guyana pass 5,000

Latest update November 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 21, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported 29 new COVID-19 cases along with 16 recoveries.
This information was presented in the ministry’s daily dashboard update, which shows the total number of confirmed cases increased to 5,005.
The dashboard also states that nine persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit; 101 in institutional isolation; 768 persons in approved home isolation and 73 persons in institutional quarantine.
To date, 143 deaths have been recorded as well as 3,984 recoveries.
Additionally, the total number of persons tested countrywide for COVID-19 was 26,580.
