Cold Fusion to face Blairmont Blazers tomorrow at Tuschen

Nov 21, 2020 Sports

Deputy Commander Region No. 3 Boodnarine Persaud

Kaieteur News – Entertainment will be at its best tomorrow at the Tuschen Cricket ground, East Bank Essequibo when Cold Fusion Cricket Club clash with Blairmont blazers in a limited overs fixture from 09:30hrs.
The match is being organised by Mr. Boodnarine Persaud, Deputy Commander Region No. 3 and former President of the Cold Fusion Cricket Club.
The 20-over fixture will be contested in two innings with a seven minutes break between innings. Each team could make a maximum of four changes in the second innings.
The Match is being sponsored by Supreme Petroleum of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.
The organizer has expressed gratitude to the Management of Tuschen Cricket Club and Mr. Khan, Director of Supreme Petroleum.
Among those expected to grace the event are Archie Mohan of Hawaian Arctic Cricket club of Canada, Mr. Anil Beharry of Young Warriors Cricket Club Berbice, Mr Maniram Shew and cricket commentator Mr. Inderjeet Persaud.

