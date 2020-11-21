Cold Fusion to face Blairmont Blazers tomorrow at Tuschen

Latest update November 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 21, 2020 Sports
Kaieteur News – Entertainment will be at its best tomorrow at the Tuschen Cricket ground, East Bank Essequibo when Cold Fusion Cricket Club clash with Blairmont blazers in a limited overs fixture from 09:30hrs.
The match is being organised by Mr. Boodnarine Persaud, Deputy Commander Region No. 3 and former President of the Cold Fusion Cricket Club.
The 20-over fixture will be contested in two innings with a seven minutes break between innings. Each team could make a maximum of four changes in the second innings.
The Match is being sponsored by Supreme Petroleum of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.
The organizer has expressed gratitude to the Management of Tuschen Cricket Club and Mr. Khan, Director of Supreme Petroleum.
Among those expected to grace the event are Archie Mohan of Hawaian Arctic Cricket club of Canada, Mr. Anil Beharry of Young Warriors Cricket Club Berbice, Mr Maniram Shew and cricket commentator Mr. Inderjeet Persaud.
Nov 21, 2020Kaieteur News – Entertainment will be at its best tomorrow at the Tuschen Cricket ground, East Bank Essequibo when Cold Fusion Cricket Club clash with Blairmont blazers in a limited overs...
Nov 21, 2020
Nov 21, 2020
Nov 21, 2020
Nov 21, 2020
Nov 20, 2020
Kaieteur News – Three things I have reflected on as this month draws to a close and as I am getting to that term that... more
Kaieteur News – A vaccine rollout has to be carefully planned. It has to be done in a manner, which would not overwhelm... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries should by now have worked out a strategy... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]