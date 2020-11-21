Blue For Children’s Rights:

Latest update November 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 21, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – To observe World Children’s Day, the Office of the First Lady, in partnership with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), yesterday illuminated State House in blue to raise awareness of the challenges facing children- to bring more awareness of their rights.
Nov 21, 2020Kaieteur News – Entertainment will be at its best tomorrow at the Tuschen Cricket ground, East Bank Essequibo when Cold Fusion Cricket Club clash with Blairmont blazers in a limited overs...
Nov 21, 2020
Nov 21, 2020
Nov 21, 2020
Nov 21, 2020
Nov 20, 2020
Kaieteur News – Three things I have reflected on as this month draws to a close and as I am getting to that term that... more
Kaieteur News – A vaccine rollout has to be carefully planned. It has to be done in a manner, which would not overwhelm... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries should by now have worked out a strategy... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]