Latest update November 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The South Turkeyen Sports Committee hold F/Ball tourney

Nov 20, 2020 Sports

Kaieteur News – The South Turkeyen Sports Committee will hold five-a-side small Goal Veterans Football Competition on Sunday at the Buxton ground from 7: AM.
At stake are trophies and Medals in this tournament which has been organized by Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell. Keen competition is anticipated.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

The South Turkeyen Sports Committee hold F/Ball tourney

The South Turkeyen Sports Committee hold F/Ball tourney

Nov 20, 2020

Kaieteur News – The South Turkeyen Sports Committee will hold five-a-side small Goal Veterans Football Competition on Sunday at the Buxton ground from 7: AM. At stake are trophies and Medals in...
Read More
South American 10k set for November 29th, Thomas favourite for race

South American 10k set for November 29th, Thomas...

Nov 20, 2020

No spectators for sporting events – bars not allowed

No spectators for sporting events – bars...

Nov 20, 2020

Gokarn Ramdhani appointed Head Coach at Olds College Badminton Team in Canada

Gokarn Ramdhani appointed Head Coach at Olds...

Nov 20, 2020

Ex-Windies pacer Franklyn Rose wants aggressive bowling in N/Z

Ex-Windies pacer Franklyn Rose wants aggressive...

Nov 20, 2020

Dominoes action set for Meadowbrook Gardens this weekend

Dominoes action set for Meadowbrook Gardens this...

Nov 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]