The South Turkeyen Sports Committee hold F/Ball tourney

Nov 20, 2020 Sports
Kaieteur News – The South Turkeyen Sports Committee will hold five-a-side small Goal Veterans Football Competition on Sunday at the Buxton ground from 7: AM.
At stake are trophies and Medals in this tournament which has been organized by Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell. Keen competition is anticipated.
