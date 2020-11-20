Latest update November 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Porter claims ownership of bag containing cocaine, ganja

Nov 20, 2020 News

The suspected narcotics that were discovered.

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old porter of North East, La Penitence, Georgetown, yesterday admitted to the police that he was the owner of a bag that contained a quantity of suspected cannabis and cocaine.
According to a police report, the narcotics were discovered around 11:20 hrs, during a search on a motor lorry at a Police Outpost, in Itaballi, Region Seven.
It is reported that the police unearthed four bulky parcels and two small parcels of suspected cannabis weighing 1.877 kilogrammes and cocaine weighing 7.6 grammes respectively.
The lorry was being driven by a resident of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, and at the time of the search was also occupied by the porter and a 28-year-old man of Diamond Housing Scheme.
After the discovery was made, the driver and the 28-year-old man identified the bag as the North East, La Penitence man’s belongings. When the man was questioned, he subsequently claimed ownership of the bag and its contents.
The man was then told of the offence, cautioned, arrested and placed in custody pending charges.

