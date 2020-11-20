Porter claims ownership of bag containing cocaine, ganja

Latest update November 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 20, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old porter of North East, La Penitence, Georgetown, yesterday admitted to the police that he was the owner of a bag that contained a quantity of suspected cannabis and cocaine.
According to a police report, the narcotics were discovered around 11:20 hrs, during a search on a motor lorry at a Police Outpost, in Itaballi, Region Seven.
It is reported that the police unearthed four bulky parcels and two small parcels of suspected cannabis weighing 1.877 kilogrammes and cocaine weighing 7.6 grammes respectively.
The lorry was being driven by a resident of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, and at the time of the search was also occupied by the porter and a 28-year-old man of Diamond Housing Scheme.
After the discovery was made, the driver and the 28-year-old man identified the bag as the North East, La Penitence man’s belongings. When the man was questioned, he subsequently claimed ownership of the bag and its contents.
The man was then told of the offence, cautioned, arrested and placed in custody pending charges.
Nov 20, 2020Kaieteur News – The South Turkeyen Sports Committee will hold five-a-side small Goal Veterans Football Competition on Sunday at the Buxton ground from 7: AM. At stake are trophies and Medals in...
Nov 20, 2020
Nov 20, 2020
Nov 20, 2020
Nov 20, 2020
Nov 20, 2020
Kaieteur News – I first met Vladimir Glasgow about 10 years ago. Mark Benschop and I were going to Kwakwani on a human... more
Kaieteur News – The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) is expected to soon have a public discourse with the country’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries should by now have worked out a strategy... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]