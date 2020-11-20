Govt., Exxon silent on Kaieteur Block discovery made at least three days ago

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Natural Resources and ExxonMobil have been silent for three days about an oil discovery recently made at the Tanager-1 well in the Kaieteur Block. The public is unaware when the discovery was made, but was notified of it when “inside” information from the UK firm, Westmount Energy was made public by a regulatory information service.

Westmount is an investment firm which has been quietly buying into companies which have stakes in blocks offshore Guyana. As a result of its interest in the company, Ratio Petroleum, which owns a 25 percent stake in the Kaieteur Block, Westmount has access to such information.

The firm said on Tuesday that the contractor struck 16 metres of net oil pay ascertained to be heavier than the crude assessed from the Liza-1 producing field. It said that the well is likely to be plugged up and abandoned.

It also said that the find will undergo further studies to determine how it will impact prior analyses of the basin, and in so doing, drilling of other wells.

It was anticipated that the well, adjudged most likely to yield a commercial discovery, would result in a discovery of 256 million barrels. This particular well, the deepest drilled by ExxonMobil to date, in the Guyana basin, is likely to see Exxon handing a hefty bill to Guyana.

Up to press time yesterday, there was no release from the Government on the Tanager-1 discovery.