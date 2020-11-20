Give de vaccine a shot

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyana now start planning for when the vaccine reaches. It will take a few months fuh de vaccine to get here. It slower dan de antigens testing kits.

But we should push the accelerator because from experience, the Ministry of Health cannot outrun a turtle. Just look how long it took them to move the testing capacity for the coronavirus to 600 tests per day.

Dem boys wan tell Uncle Frank dat he should bring in de Cubans fuh administer de vaccine when it comes. This gan save a lot of problems when de time come fuh receive de jabs. Uncle Frank, who since he tun Minister losing he hair, nah gan gat to bother with training people.

Dem boys know dat dem gat plenty people who frighten de vaccine more than dem frighten de coronavirus. Dem gat plenty mouth but dem scared fuh tek de vaccine.

Dem boys see bodybuilder who gat figure like Arnold run when dem see vaccine needle. Dem frighten de needle more than dem frighten de vaccine. Big man cry eye water after getting jab.

When dem boys bin small dem bin get vaccine. And onto of dis day – in dem boys ripe old age – de scar still deh. But these days dem children does get dem vaccine and no marks nah deh pun either dem hand or backside.

Dem boys asking all of you to give de vaccine a shot… literally. Believe in God but trust science!

Talk half and watch big men run when de dem see syringe.