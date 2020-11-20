Elderly Region 4 woman is the latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update November 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Nov 20, 2020

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported a 60-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) as the latest COVID-19 fatality. The woman who died while receiving treatment at a medical facility was recorded as Guyana’s 143rd COVID-19 death.
Additionally, the MOH recorded 62 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,976.
This was indicated in their daily dashboard update, which also states that seven persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 104 persons are in institutional isolation, 757 persons are in approved home isolation and 62 persons are in institutional quarantine.
To date, 3,965 persons have recovered from the virus and 26,226 persons have been tested countrywide.

