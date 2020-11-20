Dubai royal in Guyana on oil business

Latest update November 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Juma Al Maktoum

Kaieteir News – President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali yesterday met with his Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Juma Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and an eight-member delegation in Guyana on a three-day official State visit.
Over the next few days, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Juma Al Maktoum, who is a member of the ruling family in the UAE, and members of his team will meet with several Government officials from various ministries.
In the initial meeting with President Ali, the UAE team also met with members of the Cabinet including: Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, Minister of Natural Resources, the Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Housing and Water and Minister within the Ministry, Collin Croal and Susan Rodrigues, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and other government officials.
The visiting delegation was welcomed by several Ministers and officials upon its arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport,
The UAE is one of the top oil-producing countries globally and is expected to lend assistance to Guyana in oil and gas, among other areas.
The Sheikh has a private office with a portfolio of privately held group companies, focusing mainly on infrastructure development, energy projects, LNG terminal development, commodity & oil trading, water desalination, water recirculation as well as education and agricultural projects, according to its website.

