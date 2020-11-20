Latest update November 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Chinese contractor wants $4B to supply COVID-19 stocks

Nov 20, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Tuesday opened ¬¬¬¬ bids for 16 governmental projects at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office, on Main and Urquhart streets.
Notable projects included the ¬¬supply, delivery and installation of medical equipment for the retrofitting of the COVID-19 hospital, under the Ministry of Health (MoH); the supply and delivery of medical supplies for COVID-19; as well as the request for proposal consulting firm to validate the rehabilitation of the MV & LV distribution network under the Guyana Power and Light

 

Below are the companies and their bids.

Ministry of Agriculture – Consultancy services for the design, review and supervision of constriction of dams, drainage and irrigation structures at West Watooka, Region Ten

 

 

Provision of consultancy services for design and supervision of pump stations within Regions Two, Five and Six in four lots

 

 

Consultancy services for the design for upgrading of Georgetown Drainage System, infrastructure and supervision of construction- Phase One, North Road concrete drain, Georgetown

 

 

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) – Supply and delivery of water treatment chemicals in two lots

 

 

 

 

 

Bureau of Statistics- Supply and delivery of computer equipment

 

 

 

 

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – Repairs and painting to EPA southern roof structure

 

 

 

 

 

Protected Areas Commission (PAC)- Completion of extension of administrative building

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Health- Supply, delivery and installation of medical equipment for retrofitting of COVID-19 hospital

 

 

Supply and delivery of medical supplies, COVID-19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Guyana Power & Light (GPL) – Request for proposal consulting firm to validate the rehabilitation of the MV & LV distribution network

 

.

 

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security– Procurement of Land Transport 

 

 

Procurement of Capital Furniture and Equipment

 

Guyana Defense Force – Development of Lands for Crops Fishing and Ruminants Agri Corps Garden of Eden 

 

 

Procurement of Building Materials Construction of Green Heart Timber Bridge Lesbeholden Black Bush Polder

 

 

 

Procurement of Building Materials Construction of Heavy Duty Timber Bridge Catherine

 

 

 

 

Procurement of Building Materials Construction of Heavy Duty Reinforced Concrete Bridge Prem Nagar Meten-Meer-Zorg

 

 

 

Procurement of two New Cars

 

 

Procurement of Building Materials Construction of Heavy-duty Timber Bridge First Street Craig Mill Cove and John

 

 

 

 

 Ministry of Public Works – Urban Roads 2020 Regions #6 Lots 8-10 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Urban Roads Region #6- Lot 12

 

 

 

 

Urban Roads Region #6- Lot 11

 

