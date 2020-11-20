Chinese contractor wants $4B to supply COVID-19 stocks

Latest update November 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 20, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Tuesday opened ¬¬¬¬ bids for 16 governmental projects at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office, on Main and Urquhart streets.
Notable projects included the ¬¬supply, delivery and installation of medical equipment for the retrofitting of the COVID-19 hospital, under the Ministry of Health (MoH); the supply and delivery of medical supplies for COVID-19; as well as the request for proposal consulting firm to validate the rehabilitation of the MV & LV distribution network under the Guyana Power and Light
Below are the companies and their bids.
Ministry of Agriculture – Consultancy services for the design, review and supervision of constriction of dams, drainage and irrigation structures at West Watooka, Region Ten
Provision of consultancy services for design and supervision of pump stations within Regions Two, Five and Six in four lots
Consultancy services for the design for upgrading of Georgetown Drainage System, infrastructure and supervision of construction- Phase One, North Road concrete drain, Georgetown
Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) – Supply and delivery of water treatment chemicals in two lots
Bureau of Statistics- Supply and delivery of computer equipment
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – Repairs and painting to EPA southern roof structure
Protected Areas Commission (PAC)- Completion of extension of administrative building
Ministry of Health- Supply, delivery and installation of medical equipment for retrofitting of COVID-19 hospital
Supply and delivery of medical supplies, COVID-19
Guyana Power & Light (GPL) – Request for proposal consulting firm to validate the rehabilitation of the MV & LV distribution network
.
Ministry of Human Services and Social Security– Procurement of Land Transport
Procurement of Capital Furniture and Equipment
Guyana Defense Force – Development of Lands for Crops Fishing and Ruminants Agri Corps Garden of Eden
Procurement of Building Materials Construction of Green Heart Timber Bridge Lesbeholden Black Bush Polder
Procurement of Building Materials Construction of Heavy Duty Timber Bridge Catherine
Procurement of Building Materials Construction of Heavy Duty Reinforced Concrete Bridge Prem Nagar Meten-Meer-Zorg
Procurement of two New Cars
Procurement of Building Materials Construction of Heavy-duty Timber Bridge First Street Craig Mill Cove and John
Ministry of Public Works – Urban Roads 2020 Regions #6 Lots 8-10
Urban Roads Region #6- Lot 12
Urban Roads Region #6- Lot 11
