Chinese contractor wants $4B to supply COVID-19 stocks

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Tuesday opened ¬¬¬¬ bids for 16 governmental projects at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office, on Main and Urquhart streets.

Notable projects included the ¬¬supply, delivery and installation of medical equipment for the retrofitting of the COVID-19 hospital, under the Ministry of Health (MoH); the supply and delivery of medical supplies for COVID-19; as well as the request for proposal consulting firm to validate the rehabilitation of the MV & LV distribution network under the Guyana Power and Light

Below are the companies and their bids.

Ministry of Agriculture – Consultancy services for the design, review and supervision of constriction of dams, drainage and irrigation structures at West Watooka, Region Ten

Provision of consultancy services for design and supervision of pump stations within Regions Two, Five and Six in four lots

Consultancy services for the design for upgrading of Georgetown Drainage System, infrastructure and supervision of construction- Phase One, North Road concrete drain, Georgetown

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) – Supply and delivery of water treatment chemicals in two lots

Bureau of Statistics- Supply and delivery of computer equipment

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – Repairs and painting to EPA southern roof structure

Protected Areas Commission (PAC)- Completion of extension of administrative building

Ministry of Health- Supply, delivery and installation of medical equipment for retrofitting of COVID-19 hospital

Supply and delivery of medical supplies, COVID-19

Guyana Power & Light (GPL) – Request for proposal consulting firm to validate the rehabilitation of the MV & LV distribution network

.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security– Procurement of Land Transport

Procurement of Capital Furniture and Equipment

Guyana Defense Force – Development of Lands for Crops Fishing and Ruminants Agri Corps Garden of Eden

Procurement of Building Materials Construction of Green Heart Timber Bridge Lesbeholden Black Bush Polder

Procurement of Building Materials Construction of Heavy Duty Timber Bridge Catherine

Procurement of Building Materials Construction of Heavy Duty Reinforced Concrete Bridge Prem Nagar Meten-Meer-Zorg

Procurement of two New Cars

Procurement of Building Materials Construction of Heavy-duty Timber Bridge First Street Craig Mill Cove and John

Ministry of Public Works – Urban Roads 2020 Regions #6 Lots 8-10

Urban Roads Region #6- Lot 12

Urban Roads Region #6- Lot 11