West Dem man, 66, dies; COVID-19 death toll climbs to 142

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported a 66-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) is the latest COVID-19 fatality.

It was stated that the woman succumbed while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Her death increases Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 142 deaths.

Additionally, the MOH recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,914 as indicated in their daily dashboard update.

The dashboard also said that eight persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit; 105 in institutional isolation; 697 in approved home isolation and 53 in institutional quarantine.

To date, 3,962 recoveries have been recorded along with 25,756 persons tested for the virus.