US medical team conducting COVID-19 training across regions

Kaieteur News – Staffers at regional hospitals are currently benefiting from specialised training conducted by a team of United States (US) specialists, through a joint initiative between the Ministry of Health and the US Embassy.

The US team has also handed over a quantity of personal protective equipment (PPEs), children’s medication and women’s health supplies to the hospitals, valued approximately US$25,500.

Minister Dr. Frank Anthony said the objective of the exercise is to enhance the skill sets of regional medical personnel with respect to the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“The team has been moving around. This is a team from the United States which has been working along with our local doctors to provide hands-on training in terms of management of COVID, especially looking at how to use ventilators and so forth,” Minister Anthony told DPI.

The training was undertaken through the US Embassy’s Humanitarian Assistance Programme and is led by Mr. Paul Kuemmerlein. It includes Dr. Robert Guido, who specialises in Preventative Medicine and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Specialists, Tonya Salada and Seryling Lang.

Dr. Anthony said the training would be tailored to the needs of the staff at the different hospitals.

“They are bringing their experience with handling large volumes of COVID-19 patients and explaining some of the practical things and the nuances of the management, so I think it’s a good exercise for our local doctors and nurses,” he explained.

Doctors have welcomed the initiative. To date, training has been held in Regions One, Six and Ten.

“The feedback so far has been good. Doctors have been very receptive … in some cases it’s like a refresher course,” Dr. Anthony said.

The training is part of a wider programme already rolled out by the Ministry to ensure its medical officers are kept abreast of the latest developments in medicine and clinical treatment, especially as it relates to COVID-19.