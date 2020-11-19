Stickers launch in B’ce a success

Kaieteur News – The launching of the ‘one people, one Nation, one destiny I support sports and culture’ Stickers over the weekend in Berbice in front of the Payless Variety Store was a success.

Despite heavy showers in New Amsterdam in Region six over the weekend, 115 stickers were sold.

Spokesman for the Guyana committee of service, Lyndon ‘Jumbie’ Jones, the organisers of the fund raising event, said the proceeds from the sale of the Stickers (which cost $500 per pair) will go towards financing the purchase of running shoes for athletes in Guyana’s second largest County.

“It went well although we did not have the time to do everything we wanted to do. We want to involve Vendors and sell Stickers all across Guyana,” Jones informed.

The stickers could be placed on cars, stores, windows and doors and shows the support of the development of Sports and Culture in Guyana.

Among those collaborating with the Guyana Committee of Service, for the successful completion of this activity are Andy Midas-King, a Guyanese born American athletics coach and the Payless Variety Store which has locations in Berbice, West Coast Demerara and Georgetown. (Sean Devers)