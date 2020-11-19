Sleep-over turns deadly as 15-yr-old shot in head – friend, 16, in custody

Kaieteur News – What was meant to be a fun sleep-over Tuesday evening turned deadly after a Kitty resident, 15, was shot to the head with a .32. Taurus pistol.

The boy, Rockey Sawh, was reportedly found at around 03:00hrs yesterday, lying in a pool of blood inside the home of his friend, 16, who is now in police custody. Sawh, according to family members, had gone there for a sleep-over.

Kaieteur News was told the teen was unconscious but still alive when he was found. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

He never regained consciousness and succumbed to his injuries at around 14:20hrs yesterday.

Relatives of the dead teen said that he received a single gunshot wound to the right side of his head. Doctors told them that the bullet was lodged in his brain and had caused him to fall into a coma.

Despite efforts to save his life, Sawh remained brain dead until he eventually passed away.

Family members further detailed that doctors believe that he might have been shot four hours earlier prior to when he was found. They speculated that the exact time might have been some time around 23:00hrs on Tuesday evening.

When questioned as to why they believe he was shot around this time, they said that Sawh was active and chatting with friends on Facebook between 21:00hrs and 22:00hrs.

This newspaper learnt from sources that Sawh and his friend were home alone when the incident occurred. His friend reportedly found his father’s firearm and began playing with it.

He allegedly pointed it to Sawh’s head in a playful manner and accidently pulled the trigger. The gun went off and Sawh fell.

It was further alleged that the friend’s mother returned and found Sawh lying motionless but instead of taking him to the hospital, she took her son and left.

Hours later, Sawh was discovered by another individual who visited the home.

The teenaged friend was later taken into custody.