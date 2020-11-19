Second Port Mourant overseer fired for fraud – police called in

Kaieteur News – The Port Mourant/Johns Neighbourhood Democratic Council (CDC), which controls the largest market in the Berbice area – Port Mourant Market- has recently come under the microscope.

This was after the acting overseer was accused of misappropriation of public funds. She was subsequently fired from her position, following an internal investigation conducted by the Vice Chairman of the NDC, Imran Ali and the Councillors.

The overseer is being investigated by the police for the alleged offenses.

In a letter seen by this publication, which was sent to the Secretary of the Local Government Commission’s Secretary, Nickalai Pryce by a councillor of the NDC, it detailed the alleged evidence of the fired overseer’s malpractice at the NDC.

In one instance, it was alleged; the overseer on October 17th, 2020 wrote a receipt for one Babita Samaroo to the value of $9,600 for rent payment of two stalls covering the months between July to December.

However, it was mentioned that the duplicate copy of the receipt given, following the payments showed $800 was collected. The amount $9,600 was, however, logged in the Revenue Records book.

According to the councillor, based on what was revealed through his own investigation, it was deduced that the overseer “did not use the correct procedure in writing a receipt” and that “she deliberately prevented the carbon copy from printing the amount of $9,600 through to the bottom duplicate.”

The councillor is also accusing the overseer of falsifying the duplicate copy of the receipt by “placing a different piece of paper with carbon over the blank area of the duplicate receipt and wrote on it to reflect the sum of $800.”

The overseer reportedly also calculated the total amount on the page that was collected for that day. She then allegedly deposited the monies in the bank after closing the market “excluding the difference of $8,800 on receipt No.165361.”

It was not until October 26 that she was confronted with the allegations and purported evidence by Independent Councillor, Orin McDougall and Vice-Chairman, Imran Ali, that she reportedly said she was trying to assist the vendor but could not explain why the figures differed.

She also claimed that the receipt book was missing and she was told to report it to the police and she did.

Recommendations by McDougall was made to have her terminated in accordance with the Public Service Rule, Section G discipline, No. 35, table of offences and penalties (35) – malpractice with fraudulent intent. It was also recommended that a police report be filed and an audit to commence.

A decision was then taken by the council to terminate her services on the October 27 and a report was filed at the Whim Police Station the same day by the Chairman of the NDC. McDougall said he made contact with the station and spoke with a detective on Monday November 16, who assured him that an investigation will be conducted.

Kaieteur News was also informed by an official of the NDC that regional auditors had visited the NDC two Mondays ago, but he was unable to say if an audit had commenced.

Several months ago, the previous overseer was also fired with allegations of a similar nature made against her.