Multi-agency probe in deadly mining pit cave-in

Nov 19, 2020 News

Died: Errol Ramitt

Kaieteur News – Authorities have launched a probe into Sunday’s tragic death of a mining employee.
“The Ministry of Labour has learnt of the fatal workplace accident of 26-year-old Mr. Errol Ramitt called “Tushi”. Mr. Ramitt was working on an operation owned by Mr. Steve James of Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One,” the Ministry of Labour announced yesterday.
The Ministry said it understands that the accident occurred around 14:30 hours on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Arena Backdam in Region One.
Ramitt was in the mining pit operating a Marrock engine when a section of the pit collapsed upon him.
“The Ministry of Labour, Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department is collaborating with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding this accident. Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton extends condolences to the family of the deceased.”

 

